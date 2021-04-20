Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.7% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 564,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

