Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $719,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

