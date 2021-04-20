Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 30.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Ameren by 13.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 32.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 442,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 15.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

