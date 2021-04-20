Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 549 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

