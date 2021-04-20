Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

