HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Reaches $93.64 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $93.64 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.00928516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.16 or 0.99683760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00638317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.