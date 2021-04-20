Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

