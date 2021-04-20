Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
