Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.