Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

