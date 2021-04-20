Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 15,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,024% compared to the average volume of 1,337 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.