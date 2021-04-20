HC Wainwright Lowers Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Price Target to $5.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.