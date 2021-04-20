HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Shares of HDB opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

