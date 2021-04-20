Head-To-Head Contrast: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64% iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apyx Medical and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 6 0 3.00

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 11.75 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -16.62 iCAD $31.34 million 13.99 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -47.57

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

