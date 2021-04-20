Head-To-Head Contrast: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.89%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 362.72%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -3.81 Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 66.31 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -1.75

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Genetic Technologies. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Ocugen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

