Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

