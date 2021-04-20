HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

