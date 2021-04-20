Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $223.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $247.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $226.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

