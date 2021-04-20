HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
