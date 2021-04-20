HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF opened at $90.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.