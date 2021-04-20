Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock remained flat at $$14.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

