Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.