Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 232,538 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Pearson comprises about 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.1885 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

