Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $648,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 2,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,322. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $978.98 million, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

