Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.