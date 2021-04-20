Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $179.55

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.55, but opened at $172.04. Heska shares last traded at $172.03, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,017,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

