Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,572. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

