Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 270.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,497. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

