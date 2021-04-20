Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

