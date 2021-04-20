Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HMLP has been the topic of several research reports. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $533.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

