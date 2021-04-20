Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report sales of $780,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

FIXX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 915,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,247. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

