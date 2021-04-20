HOQU (HQX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,843.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $767,384.64 and approximately $7,843.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

