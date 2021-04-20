HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 428.08 ($5.59).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 420.70 ($5.50) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

