HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,243. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $509.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.39 and a 200-day moving average of $406.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.89 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

