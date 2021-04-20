Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

