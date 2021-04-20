Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.