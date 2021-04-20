Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $356.01 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

