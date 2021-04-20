Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUTMF opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

