Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 37,863 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth about $39,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

