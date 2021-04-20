Hyve 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,701,227 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

