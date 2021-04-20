i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of i3 Verticals worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -829.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

