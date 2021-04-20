Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.94

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $26,837.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 60.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.