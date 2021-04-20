Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Identiv worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $268.82 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

