ILCOIN Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $41,186.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ILCOIN

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

ILCOIN's total supply is 1,630,491,407 coins and its circulating supply is 676,794,987 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN's official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems."

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

