Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.10-5.35 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,614 shares of company stock worth $4,830,491. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.