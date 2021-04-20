Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $115.96 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,667. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.