Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $115.96 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,667. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.