IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,025 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period.

QAI stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

