Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Surevest LLC owned 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 298,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.