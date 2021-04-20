Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.26 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

