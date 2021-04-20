Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF opened at $17.75 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.