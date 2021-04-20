Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Innodata has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 million, a P/E ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

